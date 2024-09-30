Monday, September 30, 2024
     
Maharashtra Polls 2024: Congress to conduct interviews of candidates seeking nominations, forms six teams

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Congress has decided to conduct interviews of all candidates seeking nomination. Over 1,688 candidates have expressed interest for 288 assembly seats. The interviews will be held from October 1 to 8, and reports will be submitted by October 10.

Reported By : Dinesh Mourya Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Mumbai
Updated on: September 30, 2024 20:07 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, an interesting development has emerged from the Congress camp, as the party has decided to conduct interviews of all interested candidates who have expressed their desire to be nominated for the upcoming polls.

According to available information, for the total of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, over 1,688 Congress candidates have shown interest in securing tickets. Consequently, the party has decided that all interested candidates will undergo interviews before ticket distribution. It is noteworthy that Congress, a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, will contest the elections in partnership with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

About the Interview Process

The party has announced the formation of six district-wise teams to conduct the interviews, which will take place from October 1 to 8. The teams will submit their reports to the state Congress on October 10.

Several top Congress leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, MP Chandrakant Handore, Praniti Shinde, Satej Patil, Amit Deshmukh, Nitin Raut, and Yashomati Thakur, among others, have been named as part of the teams that will conduct the interviews.

Check the List:

Here is the list of observers who will conduct the interviews of candidates across different districts of Maharashtra.

Regions No Names Districts
Konkan 1 Suresh Shetty Sindhudurg
  2 Suresh Shetty Ratnagiri
  3 Suresh Shetty Raigad
  4 Chandrakant Handore Thane
  5 Hussain Dalwai Palghar
N. Maharashtra 6 Shivajirao Moghe Dhule
  7 Shivajirao Moghe Nandurbar
  8 Adv KC Padavi Jalgaon
  9 Kunal Patil Nashik
  10 Muzaffar Hussain Ahmadnagar
Vidarbha 11 Arif Naseem Khan Nagpur
(Nagpur & Amravati) 12 Abhijit Wanjari Chandrapur
  13 Abhijit Wanjari Gadchiroli
  14 Satish Chaturvedi Bhandara
  15 Satish Chaturvedi Gondia
  16 Dr Nitin Raut Wardha
  17 Dr Nitin Raut Yavatmal
  18 Prof. Vasant Purke Akola
  19 Dr Namdev Kirsan Washim
  20 Nana Gawande Buldhana 
  21 Nana Gawande Amrawati
Marathwada 22 M M Shaikh Dharashiv
  23 Dr Kalyan Kale Latur
  24 Dr Kalyan Kale Beed
  25 Yashomati Thakur Parbhani
  26 Yashomati Thakur Hingoli
  27 Dr Wajahat Mirza Ch. Sambhaji Nagar
  28 Dr Shobha Bacchav Jalna
  29 Dr Vishwajeet Kadam Nanded
Western Maharashtra 30 Amit Deshmukh Kolhapur
  31 Amit Deshmukh Solapur
  32 Prithviraj Chavan Pune
  33 Praniti Shinde Satara
  34 Praniti Shinde Sangli
Mumbai 1 Sangram Thopte Mumbai North
  2 Sangram Thopte Mumbai North West
  3 Sangram Thopte Mumbai North East
  4 Satej alias Bunty Patil Mumbai North Central
  5 Satej alias Bunty Patil Mumbai South Central
  6 Satej alias Bunty Patil Mumbai South

 

