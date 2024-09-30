Maharashtra Polls 2024: Congress to conduct interviews of candidates seeking nominations, forms six teams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, an interesting development has emerged from the Congress camp, as the party has decided to conduct interviews of all interested candidates who have expressed their desire to be nominated for the upcoming polls.

According to available information, for the total of 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, over 1,688 Congress candidates have shown interest in securing tickets. Consequently, the party has decided that all interested candidates will undergo interviews before ticket distribution. It is noteworthy that Congress, a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, will contest the elections in partnership with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

About the Interview Process

The party has announced the formation of six district-wise teams to conduct the interviews, which will take place from October 1 to 8. The teams will submit their reports to the state Congress on October 10.

Several top Congress leaders, including Prithviraj Chavan, Naseem Khan, MP Chandrakant Handore, Praniti Shinde, Satej Patil, Amit Deshmukh, Nitin Raut, and Yashomati Thakur, among others, have been named as part of the teams that will conduct the interviews.

Check the List:

Here is the list of observers who will conduct the interviews of candidates across different districts of Maharashtra.