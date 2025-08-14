Maharashtra govt extends high security number plate affixing deadline to November-end Maharashtra government extends high-security number plate affixing deadline: While the original deadline was March this year, it was extended to the end of April, then to the end of June, and further to August 15, which has now been pushed further to the end of November.

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Maharashtra transport department on Thursday announced November-end as the new deadline for fitting of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Notably, this is the fourth time the government has extended the deadline for affixing HSRP to old vehicles.

While the original deadline was March this year, it was extended to April-end, then to June-end and further to August 15, which now has been pushed further to November-end.

The notification issued by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar this evening said all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been ordered to impose restrictions on works like transfer of vehicle ownership, change of address as well as adding or removing hypothecation if vehicles are not fitted with HSRP.

While asking RTO offices not to release vehicles seized by their flying squads until these get HSRP, the circular also directed them to stop re-registration of vehicles, changes in vehicles, and renewal of vehicle permits in the absence of HSRP.

It also warned of action by flying squads against vehicles without plates or appointment beyond that date.

With inputs from PTI