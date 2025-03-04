Maharashtra Governor accepts Dhananjay Munde's resignation amid Sarpanch murder case controversy Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde resigned after his aide's arrest in the sarpanch murder case. CM Devendra Fadnavis accepts the resignation as political fallout intensifies ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan has formally accepted the resignation of Dhananjay Munde, who served as the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection. The decision was made following a recommendation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Munde’s resignation comes amid political developments in the state, though official reasons for his departure have not been disclosed. His exit marks a significant change in Maharashtra’s cabinet, with speculations over his replacement already circulating in political circles.

The Maharashtra government is expected to announce further updates regarding the reallocation of Munde’s ministerial responsibilities in the coming days.

NCP leader steps down over political fallout

Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, resigned on Tuesday after his aide, Walmik Karad, was arrested in connection with the torture and murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district last year.

In his resignation statement, Munde expressed that his "inner voice" led him to step down and that he had always demanded the harshest punishment for those responsible for Deshmukh's death. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accepted his resignation.

In a post on X, Munde also cited health reasons, revealing that he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy last month.

Sarpanch murder case: The political fallout

The latest controversy stems from the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close aide of Munde, who has been named as the prime accused in the brutal killing of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

With the opposition demanding Munde’s immediate removal, sources say Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar discussed the case’s fallout before deciding that Munde must step down.

Munde had earlier stated in January that he was willing to resign if asked. "If CM Fadnavis or Deputy CM Pawar believe I am guilty, they should ask for my resignation. I am ready to step down," he had said.

As the investigation unfolds, the case is expected to have major political implications for the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.