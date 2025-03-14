Maharashtra: Four Class 10 students drown in Ulhas river in Thane after playing Holi The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class 10 students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly.

In a tragic incident, four teenage boys drowned in the Ulhas river in Thane district’s Badlapur area on Friday afternoon after they celebrated Holi. The children, in the 15-16 age group and Class 10 students, had ventured into the river after celebrating Holi and got swept away when its water level rose suddenly, he said.

The official identified them as Aryan Medar (15), Om Singh Tomar (15), Siddharth Singh (16), and Aryan Singh (16), all residents of Poddar Gruh Complex in Chamtoli.

"The bodies of the four have been recovered and have been sent to Badlapur rural hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," the official said.

In another separate incident in Pune's Chinchwad area, three men in their mid-20s drowned in Indrayani river on Friday evening, a police official said. The incident took place near Kinhai village in Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he added.

"Five to six friends from Chikhli had gone to the river for a swim. Three of them drowned after misjudging its depth. The others raised an alarm. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organization, recovered the bodies a few hours later. Further probe is underway," he added.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Aghame (25), Akash Gorde (24) and Gautam Kamble (24), the official added.