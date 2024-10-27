Maharashtra polls: Congress releases new list, replaces Sachin Sawant with Ashok Jadhav from Andheri West

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Congress party today (October 27) released its third list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. The party has replaced Sachin Sawant with Ashok Jadhav as its candidate from the Andheri West constituency.

Earlier in the day, Sachin Sawant expressed his displeasure about not getting a ticket from this seat and said that the ticket should be given to a local person.

Check full list here

Congress candidates

On October 26, the Congress released the third list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. Congress on Saturday fielded Rana Dalipkumar Sanada from the Khamgaon constituency, Prithviraj Patil from Sangli and Sachin Sawant from the Andheri West seat.

The Congress party released the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. As per the list, the party has fielded Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

The party has also fielded Rajkumar Lotuji Puram from Amgaon-ST, Vasant Chinduji Purke from Ralegaon, Balasaheb Shankarrao Mangulkar from Yavatmal, Jitendra Shivajirao Moghe from Ami-ST, Sahebrao Dattrao Kamble from Umarkhed-SC, Kalias Kisanrao Gortantyal from Jalna, Madhukar Krishnarao Deshmukh from Aurangabad East constituency.

Maharashtra Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20. The votes for the state will be counted on November 23. The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019 results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, of a total of 288 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena secured 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively. Other parties that made their mark include the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) with 3 seats, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Samajwadi Party (SP) with 2 seats each, and smaller parties like PHJSP, RSPS, CPM, MNS, JSS, KTSTP, SWP, and PWPI, each securing 1 seat. Additionally, 13 seats were won by independent candidates.

