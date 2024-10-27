Maharashtra polls: Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad joins Sharad Pawar's NCP, to contest from THIS seat

Follow us on Image Source : X/SWARA BHASKAR Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar with husband Fahad Ahmad

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra elections, Samajwadi Party leader and actor Swara Bhaskar’s husband Fahad Ahmed joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) faction on Sunday. The party has fielded him from the Anushkti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of the NCP Ajit Pawar faction.

Fahad Ahmad was the state president of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra Pradesh.

Fahad Ahmad to contest from Anushakti Nagar constituency

While addressing a press conference, NCP-SCP leader Jayant Patil said, "Fahad Ahmad is a well-educated young Muslim youth and has worked as an activist across the country. People want us to give such leaders a chance. He was in the Samajwadi Party earlier but we had talks with SP and he came to our party. We gave him a ticket from our party from the Anushakti Nagar constituency."

Fahad Ahmad on joing NCP-SP

Speaking on his candidature from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the Maharashtra polls, Fahad said that he is thankful to NCP chief Sharad Pawar for asking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that they want to announce his name as a candidate from NCP-SCP.

"The roots of Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are connected with 'Samajwad'. The public has been waiting for elections in Maharashtra to get rid of the current government. Samajwadi Party and NCP-SCP are like families. There is a very strong relationship between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Sharad Pawar & Supriya Sule and Akhilesh Yadav."

MVA seat-sharing formula

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which includes the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Congress, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) has confirmed its seat-sharing arrangement for 255 constituencies, with 85 seats assigned to each party. The remaining 23 seats will be allocated based on their respective candidate lists.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies on November 23. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With ANI inputs)

