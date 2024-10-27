Sunday, October 27, 2024
     
Maharashtra: Shinde's Shiv Sena announces candidates, fields Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam | FULL LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Mumbai Updated on: October 27, 2024 22:00 IST

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today (October 27) released another list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

In the second list announced on Sunday evening, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency. Nilesh Narayan Rane to contest from Kudal Assembly constituency and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora to fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42. 

