Maharashtra: Shinde's Shiv Sena announces candidates, fields Milind Deora and Sanjay Nirupam | FULL LIST

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today (October 27) released another list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024.

In the second list announced on Sunday evening, Sanjay Nirupam will contest from the Dindoshi Assembly constituency. Nilesh Narayan Rane to contest from Kudal Assembly constituency and Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora to fight against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Aaditya Thackeray from Worli seat.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.