Will choose side that can form govt: VAB chief Prakash Ambedkar ahead of Maharashtra election results

Maharashtra election results 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that if his party secures the required numbers in the Maharashtra assembly elections, it will support the side that can form the government.

Elections to the 288-member state legislative assembly were held on November 20 and the results will be decalred tomorrow (Novemebr 23).

In a post on X, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Amebdkar said his party will be the one to choose power. "If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!" wrote the Dalit leader on X.

Notably, this comes as a message for both - the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) bloc.

The VBA has fielded 200 candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls. In the 2019 state elections, the party had contested in 236 constituencies but could not open its account. Its vote share in the seats contested stood at 5.5 per cent.

Exit poll on Maharashtra

Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is likely to form government, while some predicted a close contest.



1. Chanakya Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 152-160 seats

Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA): 130-138 seats

2. Matrize Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 150-170 seats

MVA: 110-130 seats

3. People’s Pulse Exit Poll:

Mahayuti: 175-195 seats

MVA: 85-112 seats

Maharashtra Elections 2024

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Maharashtra recorded a 62.05 per cent voter turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Wednesday. The ECI said that simultaneous polling for all 288 seats in Maharashtra concluded peacefully.

As voting concluded for the highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday (November 20), all eyes are now on the exit poll results, which provide an early indication of who might secure the majority in the 288 assembly seats and who could become the state's next Chief Minister. Maharashtra has witnessed a tumultuous political battle in the past, leading to splits in two of its most influential parties: the Shiv Sena (now divided into factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which has also fractured into groups led by party patriarch Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who allied with the BJP to gain power.

