Nana Patole breaks silence on Bitcoin scam allegations: 'BJP acting out of fear of defeat'

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole broke silence on Bitcoin scam allegations and said the BJP is acting out of fear of defeat. However, he expressed confidence in winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, he stated that public anger against the BJP-led administration and its alliance was evident. "In Maharashtra, people are angry with the BJP and its alliance. This anger has been reflected in their votes. The vote percentage has increased," he said.

Addressing allegations of involvement in a Bitcoin scam, Patole remarked that the BJP's actions had not only failed to intimidate but had also generated sympathy for his party.

"The people are laughing at this move by the BJP. We have gained public sympathy. The people of Maharashtra know my character. Regarding the audio shared by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, people believe the BJP is acting out of fear of defeat. We filed an FIR last night," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference accusing Congress leader Nana Patole and NCP MP Supriya Sule of conspiring to use illegal Bitcoin transactions to influence the election results in favour of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Trivedi also presented an alleged audio clip linked to these transactions, claiming it involved "big names." "An accused dealer contacts a former police officer, previously jailed, stating his intention to conduct Bitcoin transactions in cash. The officer refuses, but the dealer tries to convince him, claiming that a few 'big people' are involved, allegedly naming Nana Patole and Supriya Sule. When the officer expresses doubt, the dealer sends him audio clips," Trivedi said.

He continued, "According to the dealer, the audio clips mention a need for money for elections. We now have five questions for the Congress Party: First, are you involved in Bitcoin transactions? Second, are you in contact with individuals named Gaurav Gupta or Mehta? Third, are the chats in question those of your leaders? Fourth, is the audio in the clips authentic? Fifth, who are the 'big people' mentioned?"

Additionally, retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018. He alleged that funds from this fraud were used to finance election campaigns.

(With Inputs From ANI)