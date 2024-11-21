Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
  4. Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

Recently, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district was toppled, leading to widespread outrage. Following the incident, authorities arrested consultant Chetan Patil on allegations of his involvement in the act.

Reported By : Saket Rai Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Sindhudurg (Maharashtra)
Updated on: November 21, 2024 17:14 IST
Shivaji statue collapse case
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shivaji statue collapse case: Bombay High Court grants bail to consultant Chetan Patil

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to consultant Chetan Patil, who was arrested in connection with the collapse of a 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort in Malvan in Sindhudurg district. The statue unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Navy Day nine months ago fell on August 26. The incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting police action.

Chetan Patil's arrest 

Chetan Patil, who was arrested in Kolhapur on August 30, and sculptor-contractor Jaideep Apte were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and other charges related to the collapse.

High Court decision

Justice A.S. Kilor, who presided over the hearing, ruled that Patil could not be held responsible for the collapse as he was not responsible for the construction of the statue. The court noted that Patil's role was limited to submitting a structural stability report of the building on the pedestal, which remained in effect after the statue collapsed.

Pending pleas

Patil has been granted bail, but the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Jaideep Apte's bail plea on November 25.

