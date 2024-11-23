Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: 'United we will soar even higher', says PM Modi on landslide victory

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Assembly elections Results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people of Maharashtra for choosing the Mahayuti alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 24 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections so far and is leading in 106 others, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 15 and 14 seats respectively.

'Development wins, Good governance wins, United we will soar even higher...Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!" PM Modi tweeted.

The prominent winning candidates from the BJP include sitting MLA Nitesh Rane, who retained the Kankavli assembly seat in Sindhudurg district by a margin of 58,007 votes, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who won the Colaba seat by 48,581, and Shivendraraje Bhonsle from Satara who retained the seat by a significant margin of 1,42,124 votes.