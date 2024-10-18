Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Maha Vikas Aghadi reaches agreement on 258 seats

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a coalition of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress in Maharashtra, formed to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance.

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is making significant progress in finalizing its candidate list. Reports indicate that an agreement has been reached on 258 seats among the coalition’s three parties: the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). However, approximately 30 seats remain under discussion, highlighting the ongoing negotiations necessary to solidify the coalition’s strategy.

The political landscape is also active in Jharkhand, where the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have established an agreement covering 77 seats. Nevertheless, four seats are still being negotiated as both parties seek to finalise their positions. A notable point of contention is the JMM's reluctance to allocate any seats to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Jharkhand. This hesitance stems from past grievances, specifically a lack of support from the RJD in Bihar, which has created tension between the two parties.

The elections for the Maharashtra Assembly are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 23. This election is particularly significant as it marks the first Assembly contest since the Shiv Sena and NCP split in June 2022 and July 2023, respectively. The MVA coalition, comprising Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, the Congress, and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is preparing to mount a formidable challenge against the ruling Mahayuti alliance. This alliance consists of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

The upcoming elections represent a critical juncture in Maharashtra's political landscape, with the MVA aiming to reclaim power against a backdrop of shifting alliances and electoral strategies. As the coalition works to finalise its seat agreements, the focus remains on addressing any unresolved issues that could impact its overall strategy in the elections. Voter sentiment, party dynamics, and the effectiveness of their campaign strategies will play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of this crucial electoral battle.