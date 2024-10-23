Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra election: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

Maharashtra election: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

Hectic parleys took place among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to finalise seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly election. The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition bloc MVA.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Mumbai Updated on: October 23, 2024 19:28 IST
Maharashtra election: MVA finalises seat sharing
Image Source : PTI MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray (L), Nana Patole and Sharad Pawar (R).

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance finalised its seat-sharing arrangement on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the three major coalition partners -- Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) -- will each contest 85 seats in the 288-member state assembly.

The seat-sharing formula covers a total of 255 seats out of the 288 available in Maharashtra. The remaining seats will likely be allocated to smaller alliance partners or independent candidates backed by the MVA.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement