Maharashtra election: MVA finalises 85-85-85 deal for Uddhav Sena, Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP

MVA leaders Uddhav Thackeray (L), Nana Patole and Sharad Pawar (R).

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance finalised its seat-sharing arrangement on Wednesday. According to the agreement, the three major coalition partners -- Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) -- will each contest 85 seats in the 288-member state assembly.

The seat-sharing formula covers a total of 255 seats out of the 288 available in Maharashtra. The remaining seats will likely be allocated to smaller alliance partners or independent candidates backed by the MVA.