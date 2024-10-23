Maharashtra polls: Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 65 candidates, fields Aaditya Thackeray, Sunil Raut | Full list

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Maharashtra Assembly election: According to the list, Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli and Kedar Dighe will fight from Kopri constituency.

Uddhav's Shiv Sena declares 65 candidates for Maharashtra elections.
Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released the first list of 65 candidates and fielded Aditya Thackeray and Sunil Raut as its candidates. According to the list of candidates, Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli assembly constituency. 

The Thackeray group of Shiv Sena fielded Kedar Dighe from Kopri constituency against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Unmesh Patil has been fielded from Chalisgaon.

Check full list here: 

In Pachora, Thackeray's cousin Vaishali Suryavanshi has been fielded against Shinde MLA Kishor Appa Patil. In Balapur, Nitin Deshmukh has been given the ticket once again.

