Lumpy skin disease outbreak in Pune: District authorities launch aggressive containment drive

Pune:

The Pune district administration has intensified its response to the growing outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, following a sharp surge in infections. According to official data, the district recorded 906 cases of LSD as of July 22, with 15 deaths and 591 recoveries. Currently, 300 infected animals remain under treatment, as the numbers continue to rise.

High-risk talukas identified

The worst-hit talukas- Shirur, Ambegaon, and Junnar- have emerged as the epicentres of the outbreak, with the virus spreading rapidly among cattle. District Collector Jitendra Dudi, after reviewing the situation with the Animal Husbandry Department, ordered immediate containment measures to curb the spread.

Ring vaccination and biosecurity measures in full swing

To prevent further transmission, the administration has launched ring vaccination within a 5-kilometre radius of all infected zones. Additional veterinary staff have been deployed in areas with manpower shortages, while strict barn sanitation, disinfection drives, and biosecurity protocols have been implemented across the district.

“We have learned from past experiences that rigorous biosecurity, timely treatment, and 100% vaccination are key to containing LSD,” said Collector Dudi, urging cattle owners to report suspected cases on the toll-free helpline 1962.

Controlled zones and movement restrictions enforced

In line with central government guidelines, affected villages and their surrounding areas have been declared ‘Controlled Zones’, with a ban on the movement of potentially infected cattle, fodder, hides, or related materials.

Participation in cattle markets, fairs, races, or exhibitions is now conditional: animals must be vaccinated with the Goat Pox vaccine (Uttarkashi strain) at least 28 days prior. They must carry a valid vaccination certificate and a health report issued by a certified veterinarian.

Mass vaccination drive underway

Pune has a cattle population of 8.46 lakh, and under the ongoing 2025-26 vaccination drive, over 5.70 lakh animals have already been vaccinated out of the 5.80 lakh Goat Pox vaccine doses distributed. Additional doses are being procured to immunise remaining and newly affected cattle.

Mobile teams and medicine stocks deployed

As part of the Chief Minister’s Animal Health Scheme, six mobile veterinary teams are delivering doorstep treatment in high-risk areas. The district also reports adequate stocks of essential veterinary medicines at all government-run institutions.

Monitoring and community support crucial

Dr Vishnu Garje, District Animal Husbandry Officer, along with assistant commissioners and taluka-level teams, is actively supervising field operations and coordinating the containment effort. The administration has called upon livestock owners to fully cooperate with authorities to safeguard the health of their animals and stop the spread of LSD.