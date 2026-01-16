Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: BJP, Congress trade leads in early rounds Counting is underway for the Latur Municipal Corporation elections, with the BJP emerging ahead so far. According to the latest results, the BJP has won 16 seats, while the Congress has secured 12 seats, as ward-wise counting continues and more results are awaited.

As vote counting continues in the Latur Municipal Corporation elections, the situation remains dynamic. One round of early trends shows the Congress leading with 32 seats and the BJP at 14, while earlier rounds had indicated the BJP ahead with 16 seats and the Congress close behind at 12, highlighting that the picture is still changing as counting progresses.

Earlier in the day, initial trends had shown a tight contest, with both the BJP and the Congress winning five seats each in the early rounds of counting before the BJP moved ahead as more wards were declared.

Vote counting for elections of 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra began on Friday morning, with attention focused on Mumbai, where the BJP-led Mahayuti bloc is locked in a high-stakes contest with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of the country’s richest civic body.

Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, including 227 seats in Mumbai, was held on Thursday. A total of 15,931 candidates are contesting the elections in these 29 civic bodies, which together have 3.48 crore eligible voters. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said around 50 per cent voter turnout was recorded across the 29 municipal corporations.

The civic polls were held after a gap of several years, as the terms of most municipal corporations had ended between 2020 and 2023. Of the 29 corporations, nine are located in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the most urbanised region in the country.

Voting took place in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Ulhasnagar, Thane, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Mira-Bhayandar, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Latur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalna and Ichalkaranji.

The last election of the Latur Municipal Corporation was held on April 19, 2017, when voters chose representatives for all 70 seats. In that election, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party, winning 36 seats and forming a clear majority. The Indian National Congress, which had long dominated Latur’s civic politics, finished close behind with 33 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party was reduced to just one seat. The result was seen as a major shift, as Latur had been considered a Congress stronghold for decades before the BJP’s breakthrough in 2017.

