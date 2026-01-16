Advertisement
  3. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Live: Counting of votes begins at 10 am amid tight security

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the NCP-Ajit Pawar.

Written By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Mumbai:

Counting of votes for 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, will begin at 10 AM amid tight security. The 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state. The prominent civic bodies that went to polls include Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Malegaon, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Ichalkaranji, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded-Waghala, Parbhani, Jalna, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur and Chandrapur. This time, the main contest was between candidates of the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

 

Live updates :Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Varsha Gaikwad allege misuse of money during BMC polls

    Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad alleged large-scale misuse of money and power by the ruling BJP-led alliance in the BMC elections, but expressed confidence that her party would emerge victorious.

  • 7:04 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Dhule in North Maharashtra witness civic poll violence

    Dhule in North Maharashtra witnessed civic poll violence, including two groups scuffling and damaging an EVM and a mob attacking the residence of a Shiv Sena leader, police said. The residence of Shiv Sena's Dhule district chief Manoj More at Krushi Colony in Deopur was attacked by 20 persons, an official said. The mob barged into More's house, pelted stones and damaged vehicles, allegedly over a dispute between him and BJP's Vilas Shinde on withdrawing candidature, the official added.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    BMC election results: Bollywood personalities hope right candidates win and tackle crucial issues

    A host of Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, stepped out of their homes and voted in the Mumbai civic body polls with the hope that the "right" candidates will win and tackle crucial issues, from infrastructure challenges to pollution. Actors Hema Malini, Saira Banu, Shabana Azmi, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal and screenwriter Salim Khan, also exercised their franchise.

     

     

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    What did most exit polls predict for BMC elections?

    Most of the exit polls predicted a strong lead for the BJP–Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena alliance in the 227-member civic body. The Axis My India survey projected that the alliance would win between 131 and 151 wards, while the Uddhav Thackeray–Raj Thackeray combination is expected to secure 58 to 68 wards and the Congress 12 to 16. On the other hand, the Janmat poll projected BJP–Shiv Sena alliance at 138 seats, with the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS at 59 and the Congress–VBA at 23.

  • 6:52 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Controversy over removing EVM machines in Thane

    There was a report of removal of EVM machines in Ward No. 13 in Thane. Independent candidates and other candidates questioned the officials for taking one machine out of the vehicle without informing the candidate and the police. As soon as a complaint was made to the police, the police have brought the relevant machines back.

  • 6:47 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Raj Thackeray vs Devendra Fadnavis on markings on voter's fingers

    Raj Thackeray claimed that the State Election Commission is using a new pen, due to which the markings on the voter's fingers disappeared. After casting his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I have also been marked with a marker, is it erasing? Creating a ruckus on everything and raising questions is wrong.” Ink applied to fingers with marker pens after casting vote in the municipal corporation elections can be removed easily and lead to bogus voting, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat said.
     

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Uddhav Thackeray claims irregularities in civic polls

    Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray claimed irregularities in the civic polls, terming it an attempt to murder democracy, and urged voters to dislodge the “brutal, fraud, corrupt and dictatorial regime” of the BJP. Uddhav and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, targeted the State Election Commission over a range of issues, besides claiming that the ink used on voters' fingers could easily be erased.
     

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Why BMC elections faced significant delays?

    The BMC elections faced significant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Supreme Court rulings on OBC reservations, and issues related to ward delimitation. The last BMC polls were held in 2017. The term of the corporators ended on 7 March 2022, and subsequent elections could not be held in time, resulting in the civic body being placed under an administrator.
     

  • 6:26 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide fate of 15,931 candidates

    Polling for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the 29 civic bodies began at 7.30 am and concluded at 5.30 pm. A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates. Except for Mumbai, the 28 other urban bodies have multi-member wards. Vote count will begin at 10 am on January 16.
     

  • 6:17 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    25,000 police personnel were deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections

    In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose annual budget is over Rs 74, 400 crore, there were 1,700 candidates in the arena for 227 seats in the elections held after nine years, after a four-year delay. More than 25,000 police personnel were deployed across Mumbai to oversee elections.
     

  • 6:17 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Polling percentage in Mumbai was 55.53% in 2017

    In the 2017 elections, the polling percentage in Mumbai was 55.53%, while the average voting figure in 26 corporations - elections were held for the first time in Jalna and Ichalkaranji municipal corporations – was 56.35 per cent. The spotlight was on Mumbai on Thursday, where the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was locked in an intense battle with the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India's largest and richest civic body.

     

     

  • 6:15 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    50 per cent polling recorded in 29 municipal corporations

    Around 50 per cent polling was recorded in Mumbai and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday amid a major controversy over claims that the ink applied on voters' fingers could be easily removed. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said the turnout in the 29 civic bodies was in the 46-50 per cent range.

