Vote counting for the Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 begins from 10 am today, January 16. The counting will decide the fate of all 70 seats in the civic body. Stay tuned for live updates on the counting.

Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The last elections of the Latur Municipal Corporation were held on April 19, 2017. Voters elected representatives for all 70 seats in the civic body.

In that election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 36 seats and securing a clear majority. The Indian National Congress, which had long dominated Latur’s civic politics, finished close behind with 33 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was reduced to just one seat. The result was widely seen as a major shift, as Latur had been considered a Congress stronghold for decades before the BJP’s breakthrough in 2017. Stay tuned with India TV for minute-by-minute updates on the Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results.

 

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Latur: Election details from 2017

    In the last municipal polls, Latur had 51.96 per cent registered voters, according to the SEC report.

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Elections on 29 municipal corporations

    The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

  • 9:38 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    How was the voter turnout across cities in Maharashtra on Jan 15?

    In the January 15, 2026, civic polls, voter turnout in cities across Maharashtra was recorded between 52 and 61 per cent. However, several major cities saw a decline in voter turnout compared to previous elections.

     

     

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Latur civic polls last held in 2017

    The previous Latur Municipal Corporation Elections were held on April 19, 2017, as per SEC records.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Latur civic body elections: Fight for 70 seats

    The Latur Municipal Corporation has a total of 70 seats, as per the State Election Commission data.

  • 9:07 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting to begin at 10 am

    Vote counting for the Latur Municipal Corporation Elections will begin in less than one hour for now. Officials will soon begin counting votes at designated centres.

