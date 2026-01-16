Live Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote count begins Vote counting for the Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 begins from 10 am today, January 16. The counting will decide the fate of all 70 seats in the civic body. Stay tuned for live updates on the counting.

The last elections of the Latur Municipal Corporation were held on April 19, 2017. Voters elected representatives for all 70 seats in the civic body.

In that election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 36 seats and securing a clear majority. The Indian National Congress, which had long dominated Latur’s civic politics, finished close behind with 33 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was reduced to just one seat. The result was widely seen as a major shift, as Latur had been considered a Congress stronghold for decades before the BJP’s breakthrough in 2017. Stay tuned with India TV for minute-by-minute updates on the Latur Municipal Corporation Election Results.