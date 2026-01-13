Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls: BJP, Shiv Sena workers clash, one injured The violent clash was reported just two days before the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Elections. The BJP alleged that the assault was carried out by supporters of Eknath Shinde faction candidate Nitin Matya Patil.

A violent clash broke out between BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) workers over the distribution of money on Tuesday. Omkar Nath Natekar, husband of BJP candidate Arya Omkar Nath Natekar, was injured in the clash. The violent clash was reported just two days before the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Elections. The BJP alleged that the assault was carried out by supporters of Eknath Shinde faction candidate Nitin Matya Patil.

It should be noted that today is the last day of campaigning for the 29 municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a roadshow in Nagpur from 11 AM onwards and will himself ride a motorcycle during the roadshow. And in Pune, the Chief Minister will address a campaign rally at 1:30 PM. Today is also the last day for Ajit Pawar's roadshow in Pune, which will take place from 9 AM to 1:30 PM.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, where elections are due since early 2022, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced.

As many as 2,869 seats in these municipal corporations will be up for grabs, said the SEC.

Announcing the much-awaited schedule for the municipal corporation polls at a press conference , State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said nomination process started from December 23 till December 30.

Scrutiny of papers was done on December 31 and January 2 was the last date of withdrawal of nominations, he said. Symbol allocation and final list of candidates was published on January 3. Polling in the 29 municipal corporations spread across Maharashtra will take place on January 15 and votes will be counted the next day, said Waghmare.

He said these 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), have 2,869 seats on offer and 3.48 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in these major urban centres of the state. The prominent civic bodies going to polls include Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

