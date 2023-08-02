Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jaipur-Mumbai train firing: ATS joins investigation, interrogates accused constable for several hours

Jaipur-Mumbai train firing : The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Mumbai Police on Wednesday interrogated accused Chetan Singh involved in the Jaipur-Mumbai firing incident. According to sources, he was grilled for several hours by the ATS.

Singh, currently in the custody of the Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP), is being interrogated by senior officers. Chetan Singh is changing his statement repeatedly and not cooperating in the investigation, informed an official.

The Borivali GRP has recorded the statement of more than 20 people. A senior police officer has said "Police are reaching out to those present on the train at the time of the incident to get a better understanding of the situation. They have requested people to come forward so that the sequence of events can be understood properly."

The GRP will now take the help of a psychiatrist to understand the mental condition of Singh better after his lawyer questioned his mental stability.

Meanwhile, the GRP has sent two videos of the firing incident to the forensics in order to understand the words spoken by him while committing the crime.

What is the case?

On early Monday morning, an RPF constable shot dead his senior and three travelers in two intruders and a storage room vehicle on board the moving Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express close to Palghar railroad station in Maharashtra, authorities said.

Constable Chetan Singh (34) killed RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tika Ram Meena and one more traveler in a B5 coach with his automatic weapon after 5 am. They claimed that he then shot and killed another passenger in the pantry car, which was five coaches away, before killing another passenger in the S6 coach, which was the eighth coach from the B5 coach.

He was grabbed with his weapon later while attempting to escape after travelers pulled the chain of the train which halted close to Mira Street station at around 6 am. Government Railway Police (GRP) magistrate Ravindra Shisve told the media the specific purpose for the occurrence was not known at this point.

ALSO READ | Jaipur train firing: Everything went silent for 30-min, passengers panicked, says coach attendant

ALSO READ | Jaipur-Mumbai train shooting: Railway cop forced passenger to walk at gunpoint before firing