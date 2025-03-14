Indian Railways launches four Holi special trains from Mumbai today, check full schedule The Central Railways said on March 14, four additional trains will run from Mumbai in an effort to ease the passenger traffic on some prominent routes.

Mumbai: The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway said it launched several Holi Special trains from Mumbai on Friday to ensure comfortable journey for people travelling during the festival of colours.

As the weekend is coming soon after the festivities, the Central Railway said it announced a special train from Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Raxaul on March 20. Apart from this, another Holi Special train will operate from LTT to Saharsa on March 23.

Check full schedule

As per the Indian Railways schedule, train no. 01123, which is destined for the Mau Junction Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh will leave LTT at 12:45 PM.

Train no. 01027 from Dadar will depart for Gorakhpur at 2:05 PM and both these trains will have several unreserved coaches.

Apart from this, the Central Railway has also launched a fully unreserved Holi Special train (01017) from Panvel to Chiplun which is slated to begin its journey at 9:30 PM.

Passengers who travel to Subedarganj from LTT can book train no. 04116, scheduled to leave the source station at 10:50 PM.

Moreover, the Central Railways has also introduced two special trips between Mumbai and Raxaul. Train no. 05557 will leave Raxaul at 7:15 PM on March 18 while the return trip will start from LTT at 7:55 AM on March 20.

Train no. 05585 from Saharsa to Mumbai will depart at 5:45 PM on March 21 and the train (05586) will leave LTT at 4:35 PM on March 23. Passengers can book the tickets for these four special trains from March 15 from the IRCTC website.