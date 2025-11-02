ICC Women's World Cup Final: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory to avoid jams — Check details Traffic restrictions have been placed near the stadium, and vehicles parked on roads will be towed. Authorities have urged visitors to use public transport like BEST and NMMT buses to avoid congestion, as parking near the venue is limited.

Mumbai:

Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa, the Navi Mumbai Police have rolled out extensive security and traffic management plans to ensure smooth conduct of the match at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Tight security for 40,000 spectators

With over 40,000 spectators expected to throng the DY Patil Stadium, the police have strengthened security across the entire area.

Nearly 1,000 personnel have been deployed, including 1 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 3 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), over 90 officers, and more than 450 constables. Additional wardens and police staff have been assigned to handle crowd control and vehicle movement.

Security officials will maintain close surveillance both inside and around the stadium, ensuring a safe environment for fans and players.

Comprehensive traffic management plan

According to Navi Mumbai Traffic DCP Tirupati Kakade, one DCP, one ACP, 16 API/PSI officers, 144 constables, and 60 traffic wardens have been deployed specifically for traffic regulation near the venue.

Emergency services will be on standby to respond to damaged or stalled vehicles, with four towing vehicles for four-wheelers and two for two-wheelers positioned near the stadium.

The service road in front of DY Patil Stadium will remain restricted to general vehicle movement to facilitate smooth entry and exit for spectators. Vehicles found parked on the roadside will be towed immediately, and offenders may face penalties.

Public transport strongly advised

Authorities have urged fans to avoid private vehicles due to limited parking availability near the stadium. Commuters are encouraged to use public transport options, including BEST and NMMT buses, to reduce congestion.

“We appeal to citizens to make use of public transport and start their journey early to avoid traffic jams,” said DCP Kakade.

Temporary Parking and Crowd Regulation

To accommodate spectators, the administration has set up alternative and temporary parking zones at several locations, including:

Tangale Grounds

Bhimashankar Ground

NMMC Stack Parking

Yashwantrao Chavan Ground

Ramlila Ground

Acharya Shri Tulsi Udyan

Sunil Gavaskar Ground (Belapur)

These parking sites have been designated to decongest the roads and provide structured access to the stadium.

Emergency measures in place

In case of emergencies, the police have deployed four towing vans, two two-wheeler towing vans, and one hydra crane to ensure swift removal of vehicles or obstructions. The department has also put in place rapid-response units for medical and logistical support.

Police appeal for cooperation

Navi Mumbai Police have appealed to spectators to cooperate with law enforcement, follow all security and traffic instructions, and maintain patience during the event.

“Our teams are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe experience for everyone. We request citizens to adhere to guidelines and assist us in maintaining order,” said a senior police official.

The ICC Women’s World Cup Final promises to be a historic event, and the Navi Mumbai Police are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that fans can enjoy the spectacle without disruption or inconvenience.