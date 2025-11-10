High alert issued in Mumbai following blast near Delhi's Red Fort Officials have been asked to conduct regular patrolling across India's financial capital, especially in sensitive areas. A tragic blast took place at the Red Fort Metro Station, which killed 11 and injured several others.

New Delhi:

A high alert was issued across Mumbai on Monday after a powerful explosion took place near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, killing 11 people and injuring many others. Officials have been asked to conduct regular patrolling across India's financial capital, especially in sensitive areas.

Apart from Mumbai, a high alert has also been across for across the national capital region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh.

A tragic blast took place at the Red Fort Metro Station around 7 PM IST. The area is very crowded with people visiting the Red Fort and the nearby Chandni Chowk market. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation as he called Home Minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha reacted to the incident, saying, "Today at about 6.52 pm, an explosion occurred in a slow-moving vehicle coming towards red light, passengers were there, and that other vehicles got affected. All the agencies, Delhi Police, FSL, NIA, NSG teams came, they are taking stock of the situation. An investigation is going on; you will be updated. Some deaths happened, few people got injured, you will be updated on that. The situation is being regularly monitored. The Home Minister is being regularly briefed." Meanwhile, two suspects have also been detained.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau to take stock of the situation following the blast near the Red Fort, sources informed. Shah directed the chiefs of NIA, NSG & Forensic Sciences to rush teams to assist the probe & collect evidence. Home Minister Amit Shah being briefed about situation: Delhi Police chief Satish Golcha after blast near Red Fort.

Eyewitnesses present at the site also revealed that they had not seen anything like this. "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die," an eyewitness told the news agency ANI.

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," a local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said.

"The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car," another eyewitness said. "I was here sitting in my car, the blast occurred at 7 pm. I got out of the car and escaped from the site," another one said.