Explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, fire tenders rushed to the spot

New Delhi:

An explosion was reported in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received about a blast in a parked car, following which three to four nearby vehicles caught fire and were damaged. Multiple fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Authorities suspect a CNG cylinder blast, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. No casualties have been reported so far, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Developing story...