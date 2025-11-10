Explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, fire tenders rushed to the spot

Advertisement
A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage, said Delhi Fire Department.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
New Delhi:

An explosion was reported in a car near Gate No. 1 of Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening. According to the Delhi Fire Department, a call was received about a blast in a parked car, following which three to four nearby vehicles caught fire and were damaged. Multiple fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the blaze. Authorities suspect a CNG cylinder blast, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. No casualties have been reported so far, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Developing story...

