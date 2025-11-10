Delhi blast: Eight killed, several injured in car explosion near Red Fort; What we know so far The Delhi Police Special Cell and a forensic team have reached the site to investigate the incident. According to reports, the exact cause of the explosion is not yet clear, but authorities are considering possibilities including a cylinder or battery-related blast.

New Delhi:

A powerful explosion rocked a car near the Red Fort area in Delhi on Monday evening, leaving eight persons dead and several others injured. The blast also gutted three other vehicles in the vicinity.

The incident occurred near Gate 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station. The Delhi Fire Department received a call at 6:55 pm, and seven fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the flames.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and a forensic team have reached the site to investigate the incident. According to reports, the exact cause of the explosion is not yet clear, but authorities are considering possibilities including a cylinder or battery-related blast.

Injured admitted to LNJP hospital

The injured have been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital.

The blast was reportedly very powerful, damaging nearby street lights as well.

DCP of the Special Cell, along with other senior officials, are on the site to oversee the investigation. A high-alert has been sounded across the national capital after the blast.

"I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die," ANI quoted a local shopkeeper as saying.

Another local said,"When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."

High alert in UP, Mumbai

Meanwhile, a high-alert has been sounded in Mumbai and NCR cities.

Uttar Pradesh police have been instructed to remain alert. Directives have been issued for the checking of vehicles in NCR. Police have also been instructed to stay vigilant at key locations across the rest of the state.