High alert sounded in Delhi after explosion near Red Fort metro station

New Delhi:

A high alert has been sounded across Delhi following a deadly car explosion near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, which claimed eight lives on Monday evening. Several nearby vehicles were also gutted in the blast, prompting authorities to heighten security across the national capital. The explosion occurred around 6:55 PM in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. The fire quickly spread to five to six nearby vehicles, which were destroyed before the Delhi Fire Department managed to bring the blaze under control. Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was so powerful that street lights in the vicinity went off.