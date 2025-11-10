Delhi car blast: Eyewitnesses react on tragic incident, 'I never heard such a loud explosion' A tragic car blast happened at the Red Fort Metro Station. The area is extremely crowded with commuters visiting the Red Fort and the Chandni Chowk area. Meanwhile, several eyewitnesses have reacted to the tragedy.

New Delhi:

Delhi witnessed a tragic car blast near the Red Fort metro station on Monday, November 10. A blast took place in a car near gate 1 of the station, as 11 people died and several were injured.

The eyewitnesses, who were present at the site but survived, had given their initial reactions to the tragedy. "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die," an eyewitness told the news agency ANI.

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," a local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said.

"The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car," another eyewitness said. "I was here sitting in my car, the blast occurred at 7 pm. I got out of the car and escaped from the site," another one said.

Injured admitted to LNJP hospital

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. While 11 have died so far, more than 20 have been injured. As the area is extremely crowded and this is office time too, there is a possibility of many people being present in the vicinity of the area.

High alert in UP, Mumbai

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in Mumbai and NCR cities. Uttar Pradesh police have been instructed to remain alert. Directives have been issued for the checking of vehicles in NCR. Police have also been instructed to stay vigilant at key locations across the rest of the state.

