GBS outbreak: Maharashtra reports 130 Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, 73 confirmed | Latest updates

The total number of suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) in Maharashtra has gone up to 130, and 73 confirmed cases, said the press release by Maharashtra Public Health Department on Wednesday.

Current situation of GBS cases (upto January 30, 2024)

Total suspected cases 130

Patients on ventilator support 20

Suspected deaths 2

ICMR probing; no definite cause established yet

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is probing the outbreak rigorously, as no cause has been identified till date. Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Director General at ICMR, said that teams of experts have taken stool and blood samples from affected individuals and are being tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

“So far, no definitive leads on the cause of the spread have been identified. Typically, a clear link to the cause is found in only 40 per cent of GBS cases,” Dr. Bahl said.

The initial tests revealed the presence of the bacteria Campylobacter jejuni in 4 out of 21 stool samples, which were collected from Pune patients. The team also found some cases of norovirus.

Union Health Ministry sends high-level expert team to Pune

The Union Health Ministry has sent a seven-member multidisciplinary team to Pune in the wake of an alarming rise in cases. The team comprises experts from the following:

National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare

National Institute for Virology (NIV), Pune

Three NIV experts were already providing support to the local authority. The team was in discussion with the health department of Maharashtra and assessing the situation and public health interventions.

Quality of water suspected

It was suspected if contamination of water has a linkage to the disease. Water samples taken from all corners of the Pune city had been sent to the Public Health Laboratory for chemical and biological analysis.

In the meantime, private doctors have been asked to immediately inform public health authorities of any fresh GBS cases. A top health official pacified citizens by saying, "There is no need to panic; the state health department is fully prepared to implement preventive and control measures."

Symptoms of GBS and preventive measures

GBS is one of the medical conditions in a person's central nervous system involving the immune mechanism attacking the outer nerves, particularly after a specific bacterial or viral infection. Weakness in one's hands, legs, weakness, paralysis and difficulty in walking, and lasting diarrhea are known symptoms.

Recommended precautionary measures by experts

Drinking only boiled/purified water

Ensuring food is always fresh and cook properly

To avoid storing ready and raw together

Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation

Description of disease progression by neurology expert

According to the news agency ANI, Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, described how GBS affects the body:

"GBS occurs when antibodies produced to combat infections such as Campylobacter jejuni or respiratory viruses cross-react with the peripheral nerves. This results in ascending paralysis, beginning in the legs and progressing upwards. In severe cases, patients may lose the ability to breathe due to weakness of the thoracic muscles and require ventilatory support."

Health authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and are urging citizens to remain vigilant as medical experts continue to work out the cause of the outbreak.

