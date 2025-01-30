Fire breaks out at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj again, doused, no casualty reported

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire breaks out at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj again.

A massive fire broke out near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat in Sector 22 of the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Several tents were reduced to ashes due to the blaze.

"We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused. As per the SDM, it was an unauthorised tent which was erected here. The situation is under control. There was no casualty in the incident," UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma said.

Chaos on Mauni Amavasya

At least 30 people lost their lives and over 60 were injured in a tragic pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Mahakumbh early Wednesday. The incident occurred as millions of pilgrims gathered to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most significant bathing days of the festival.

What led to the tragedy?

The stampede reportedly occurred between 1 AM and 2 AM when the crushing crowd broke barricades and surged forward, resulting in a deadly crush.

DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, confirmed the details in an evening press conference.

“The incident was caused by the immense pressure of the crowd. Barricades were breached, and people fell over one another. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 succumbed,” he said.

Among the deceased, 25 have been identified, including four from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat. Officials reported that 36 injured individuals are still undergoing treatment, while the remaining victims have been reunited with their families.

Eyewitness accounts paint a harrowing picture

Eyewitnesses recalled the horrifying moments when the crowd suddenly surged towards the Sangam. “We were in a group of nine when people started pushing from all sides. There was no way to escape, and many of us fell,” said Sarojini, a devotee from Karnataka.

A man from Madhya Pradesh narrated how his mother was injured and hospitalised, while a couple from Meghalaya was seen walking away in tears, shaken by the experience.

A mother whose child was injured in the chaos described how some people ignored their pleas for help, laughing as they pushed their way through.

Government responds: Judicial probe ordered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, calling it "extremely saddening". He assured that the local administration is providing all possible assistance to the victims and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level judicial inquiry in the incident. A three-member commission comprising of Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer VK Singh is to probe why the stampede occurred.

Ex-gratia payment of Rs 25 lakh will be given by Adityanath to each of the kin of the victims.