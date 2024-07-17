12 Naxals killed, two cops injured in major encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Maharashtra: At least 12 Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Several automatic weapons were recovered from the Maoists. The security operation went on for at least six hours.

The encounter took place between C-60 Maharashtra Police Party and Maoists in the forest between Chhindbhatti and PV 82 (border area of ​​​​District Kanker Police Station Bande) under Police Station Jharwandi of District Gadchiroli between 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm today.

A heavy exchange of fire started in the afternoon and continued intermittently till late evening for more than 6 hours on Wednesday. Area search has led to the recovery of 12 Maoist dead bodies till now.

Seven automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, one carbine, and one SLR have been recovered till now. DVCM Laxman Atram aka Vishal Atram, Incharge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoists.

Further identification of Maoists and area search is underway. One Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries. According to reports, they are out of danger and have been shifted to Nagpur, Gadchirolia SP Neelotpal has informed.

