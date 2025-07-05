Fadnavis credits himself for bringing Thackeray brothers 'together' nearly after 20 years | Video Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credited himself for uniting the estranged Thackeray cousins, setting the stage for a historic reunion that signals renewed Marathi unity.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed gratitude to Raj Thackeray for crediting him with uniting the estranged Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, after nearly two decades. Speaking on recent political developments, Fadnavis also contrasted his government’s achievements in Mumbai with the past governance under the Thackeray family. “I express my gratitude to Raj Thackeray that he gave me the credit for the coming together of both the brothers, I must be getting the blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said.

'Mumbai Municipal Corporation was under their control for 25 years, yet no visible work done'

Fadnavis was critical of the previous regime, stating, “The Mumbai Municipal Corporation was under their control for 25 years. Still, they did not do any work that could be shown.” He emphasized the transformation achieved under the current administration, adding, “We changed the face of Mumbai under the leadership of PM Modi. They are jealous of the work we did for Mumbai, but the public knows everything, and everyone is on our side.”

Marathi Pride and inclusive Hindutva central to Fadnavis's message

Highlighting cultural identity, Fadnavis said, “We are Marathi, we are proud of being Marathi, we are proud of the Marathi language, but at the same time, we are also Hindus, our Hindutva takes everyone along.” However, he expressed disappointment with the tone of a recent victory rally, remarking, “I was told that there would be a victory rally, but there was also a speech of 'rudaali'. Not a single word was spoken about Marathi.”

Historic reunion of Thackeray cousins after 20 years

In a landmark event, Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), and Raj Thackeray, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), appeared together on stage for the first time since 2005. The joint event, ‘Awaj Marathicha’ (Voice of the Marathi), celebrated the Maharashtra government’s rollback of the controversial three-language policy mandating Hindi in primary schools.

Raj Thackeray praises Fadnavis for reuniting the cousins

Raj Thackeray praised Fadnavis’s role in the reunion, joking, “What Bal Thackeray could not do, Devendra Fadnavis did—bring us together.” Both leaders strongly condemned the forced imposition of Hindi and recent attacks on non-Marathi businessmen, underscoring the importance of preserving Marathi language and culture.

Uddhav Thackeray calls for unity and lasting solidarity

Uddhav Thackeray reinforced the message of unity, stating the reunion “marks the end of divisions” and signals the beginning of lasting solidarity among Marathis. The leaders posed for family photographs, symbolizing a historic alliance ahead of crucial local elections, including the Mumbai civic polls.

Political implications amid volatile Maharashtra landscape

The Thackeray cousins’ reunion has shaken up Maharashtra’s volatile political environment, catalyzed by the rollback of the Hindi language mandate. Both leaders had strongly opposed the policy and framed the government’s reversal as a victory for Marathi pride.

With Fadnavis’s remarks setting a confident tone on governance and cultural pride, the historic Thackeray reunion adds a significant chapter to Maharashtra’s evolving political narrative.