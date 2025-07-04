Eknath Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' remark draws flak from Opposition amid row over Marathi language Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who was speaking at an event in Pune, lauded Home Minister Amit Shah and ended his speech with this sequence of slogans: “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat.”

At a time when the controversy over the assault of a shopkeeper by the MNS workers is going on, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday concluded his speech with "Jai Gujarat" after raising the slogan “Jai Maharashtra”.

The Maharashtra Deputy CM, who was speaking at an event in Pune, lauded Home Minister Amit Shah and ended his speech with this sequence of slogans: “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat.”

On his 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat' remark during an event in Pune, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, "Today, there were 3-4 events in Pune where brothers and sisters from the Gujarati community were present; they have been living there for many years. Marathi and Gujarati people live together harmoniously, and they have built a large sports complex. I attended that event. After my speech there, I said Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat, because Jai Hind is the pride of our country, Jai Maharashtra, because we are proud of Maharashtra. And I said Jai Gujarat because the Gujarati community, together, have built a sports complex there. And that is why I respected, praised them... I will only say that those who criticise us should first look within themselves. Marathi is our identity, and Hindutva is our soul. We have worked to grant Marathi the status of a classical language. There will be no compromise with the Marathi language. Before pointing fingers at others, they should look within themselves."



"Pakistan flags were also seen in the Lok Sabha elections, so where did the Marathi love go? In the fake narrative, they said that the Constitution is also in danger, and the reservation will also end. So they cannot win the elections with a fake narrative. On the basis of our work, we have got a huge majority in the Assembly and the upcoming local self-government institutions elections are coming up. So they want to dig up such issues and do politics on it and get votes here. But people are very intelligent and Mahayuti will win...," Shinde added.

Shinde's remark draws flak from Opposition

Notably, Shinde's remark received flak from the opposition members with NCP (SP) leader Clyde Crasto accused him of being “greedy for power” as Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi belong to Gujarat.

Fadnavis defends Shinde, calls it parochial thinking

However, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defended Shinde, saying "Just because Shinde said ‘Jai Gujarat’, it doesn’t mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra. Such parochial thinking doesn’t behove Marathi people,” Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said about Shinde's ‘Jai Gujarat’ remarks and added that the event in Pune was organised for the Gujarati community, and its members had gathered there. Eknath Shinde said 'Jai Gujarat' after saying 'Jai Maharashtra'. “When a programme is held for the Rajasthani community, 'Jai Rajasthan' is often said as well... This is a custom," he said.

Here’s how whole controversy started

The slogan controversy comes after viral videos showed workers of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) thrashing shopkeepers in Mumbai for allegedly refusing to speak in Marathi.

The whole controversy on Marathi language and Marathi pride comes just ahead of coming civic elections after the BJP-led government sought to introduce Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. However, the move was later withdrawn.

