Eknath Shinde's 'don't take me lightly' remark amid rumoured 'cold war' with CM Fadnavis | Video Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's remark 'don't take me lightly' comes at a time when there are talks over the alleged rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena. However, a few days ago, Shinde asserted there was "absolutely no cold war" with Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde cautioned those who take him lightly. Speaking to media persons in Nagpur on Friday, the Shiv Sena chief said, "Do not take me lightly; I have already said this to those who have taken me lightly. I am a normal party worker, but I am a worker of Bala Saheb and everyone should take me with this understanding.

He further elaborated, that when people took me lightly in 2022, the horse turned around, and I changed the government.

"We brought the government of the wishes of the common people. In my first speech in the Vidhan Sabha, I said that Devendra Fadnavis ji would get more than 200 seats, and we got 232 seats. That is why do not take me lightly, those who want to understand this hint, they should understand it and I will continue doing my work," he added.

Shinde's statement comes amid an alleged 'cold war' over the guardian minister's post in the Maharashtra government.

Fadnavis-Shinde 'cold war' talks hot up in Maharashtra

From disagreement over guardian minister's post to taking separate review meetings to separate medical cells and 'war rooms' for monitoring projects, the unease between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Shinde seems to be growing.

Talks of rift have gripped the ruling Mahayuti just three months after the BJP-led three-party coalition swept the Assembly polls, winning 230 of the 288 seats and virtually decimating the rivals, and no amount of clarification or assertion is helping in scotching the speculations.

Post-results last November, Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, had to content with the position of deputy chief minister after a lot of persuasion following the BJP's decision to install its leader Fadnavis as the CM.

Fadnavis and Shinde deny any discord

Although both Fadnavis and Shinde have denied any discord between them and tried to project a picture of unity with all is well message, several instances suggest otherwise.

The rift was seen widening with the decision on guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik districts.

The Shiv Sena was upset over the appointment of NCP legislator Aditi Tatkare and BJP leader Girish Mahajan's appointment as guardian ministers of Raigad and Nashik, respectively. The issue remains unresolved though the twin appointments have been put on hold.

If this wasn't enough, in addition to the chief minister's "war room", both deputy CM -- Ajit Pawar and Shinde -- set up monitoring units to track projects that fall under the districts of which they are guardian ministers and departments handled by ministers of their respective parties.

In addition to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Shinde also set up a medical aid cell at the state secretariat.

Shinde has stayed away from several meetings convened by Fadnavis, including the Nashik Regional Development Authority (NRDA), to discuss the 2027 Kumbh Mela preparations in the north Maharashtra city.

After Fadnavis held a review meeting of the industries department, Shinde held another meeting recently. The industries department is held by Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant.

The rift is likely to further widen after the security of 20 Shiv Sena MLAs was reduced or removed following threat perception exercise undertaken by the state police. They were given 'Y' security cover following the June 2022 split in the party.

(With agencies inputs)