Mumbai horror: Disabled woman gets pregnant; father identified as rapist after 17 men DNA tested A ill 20-year-old woman, who was admitted with abdominal pain, was five months pregnant. Shockingly, the DNA sample of the foetus matched with her father.

A deeply shameful and heartbreaking case has come to light in South Mumbai. The Cuffe Parade police have arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of raping his own 20-year-old daughter, who is mentally challenged and both speech- and hearing-impaired. During the investigation, it was found that the victim was five months pregnant. The arrest was made after a DNA test confirmed that the foetus's DNA matched that of the father.

What is the case about?

According to the police, the matter surfaced in September 2025 when the victim conveyed, through gestures, unusual discomfort in her stomach to her grandmother. She indicated that it felt as if "worms were crawling" inside her abdomen. Alarmed, family members took her to Cama Hospital, where doctors conducted a medical examination and confirmed that the young woman was around five months pregnant. The hospital authorities immediately informed the Cuffe Parade police.

What did the father tell the police?

Initially, the victim was unable to give a clear statement due to her disability. Her father told the police that his daughter had been mentally challenged since childhood and denied any sexual abuse. He also said that the family did not wish to file a complaint. However, the police continued the inquiry with sensitivity, and after counselling, the victim agreed to lodge a complaint against unknown persons.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered an FIR under the stringent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to rape of a woman incapable of giving consent and sexual abuse of a mentally and physically disabled person. Police said the alleged crime occurred between March 21 and September 21, 2025. The FIR was registered on September 22, 2025.

What did the DNA report reveal?

During the investigation, police collected blood samples from more than 17 individuals identified as suspects and sent them for forensic analysis. The fetal sample was also sent for DNA testing. The forensic laboratory report, received on January 27, 2026, confirmed that the foetus's DNA matched that of the victim's father.

Following the DNA findings, police interrogated the accused, during which strong evidence emerged against him. Given the seriousness of the offence and the possibility of a severe sentence, the police arrested the father.

Earlier, a 34-year-old married man had been arrested in the case, and a 17-year-old minor was taken into custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing and the role of other possible suspects is still being examined.

