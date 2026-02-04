21-year-old IIT Bombay student jumps to death from hostel terrace He was a second-year B.Tech (Civil Engineering) student and a native of Pilani, Rajasthan. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Mumbai:

A 21-year-old IIT Bombay student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the terrace of the hostel, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Naman Agarwal.

He was a second-year B.Tech (Civil Engineering) student and a native of Pilani, Rajasthan.

According to the Mumbai Police, the IIT student jumped from the terrace of hostel no 4 building on campus.

The incident sent shockwaves across the campus, leaving students and staff deeply shaken. Agarwal was immediately rushed for medical assistance, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials added.