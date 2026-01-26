Mumbai: 21-year-old man jumps to death from 21st floor after family clash Mumbai: Haider, a Wadala resident battling alcohol addiction- a vice strictly forbidden in his faith- often clashed with his family over his habit. Early Sunday, he stormed out after a fierce argument with his parents, only to be located in an intoxicated state hours later.

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Wadala area when 21-year-old Haider Karachiwala took his own life by jumping from the 21st floor of a highrise on Sunday (January 25). Police investigations point to ongoing family tensions fueled by his alcohol addiction, culminating in a fatal argument with his parents. The young man's desperate act has left the community reeling, highlighting the perils of substance abuse and mental health struggles.

Escalating family dispute

Haider, a resident of Wadala, had a history of alcohol dependency, which frequently sparked conflicts at home given its prohibition in their faith. In the early hours of Sunday, he stormed out after a heated exchange with his parents, only to be found intoxicated later.

Vile Parle police contacted his father, Yusuf Karachiwala, around 4 am, urging him to retrieve his son. Yusuf brought Haider back home by 6 am, hoping for a calm resolution.

Failed counselling and tragic impulse

Once home, Haider's parents attempted to counsel him on quitting alcohol, emphasising its religious taboo. Overwhelmed, he retreated to his room, where the situation took a devastating turn. At approximately 8:15 am, Yusuf discovered Haider had jumped from his room's window. Neighbours and family rushed to the scene in panic.

Desperate rescue and heartbreaking end

Police aided in swiftly transporting the critically injured Haider to a nearby hospital. Despite urgent efforts, doctors declared him dead on arrival, unable to overcome the severe injuries from the fall.

Police response and ongoing probe

Wadala TT police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) based on initial findings, ruling out foul play for now. A thorough investigation continues to uncover any additional factors, with authorities offering condolences to the grieving family.