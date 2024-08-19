Fadnavis takes swipe at Jarange: 'Will quit politics if CM says I am hindering Maratha quota process'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (August 19) said that he would quit politics if CM Eknath Shinde asserted that he was providing hindrance in the Maratha quota process. His remarks were referring to the allegations by activist Manoj Jarange who has repeatedly accused Fadnavis of being the main obstacle in the Maratha community’s quest for reservation in government jobs and education.

Shinde dismissed the allegations and defended Fadnavis while stressing that the government’s decisions are collectively taken. Jarange is a strident critic of Fadnavis and has time and again accused him of obstructing the quota for Maratha community.

What did Fadnavis say?

Fadnavis took a swipe at Jarange and said that he knew the activist has a “special affection” for him. “Should CM Eknath Shinde assert that my presence poses a hindrance to reaching a decision concerning the Maratha quota, I shall tender my resignation and withdraw from politics,” he said.

“We must not forget that a chief minister is the head of the state and is responsible for making all decisions. As citizens, we share the responsibilities. Decisions that benefitted the Maratha community were made either during my term as chief minister or under CM Eknath Shinde's tenure. Creating such a narrative deliberately is wrong,” he added.

Jarange holds Fadnavis, also the state's home minister, responsible for the police lathi charge on Maratha quota activists in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna in August last year.

What did Eknath Shinde say?

Speaking to reporters later, Shinde defended his deputy and rejected the allegations against him.

“When Fadnavis was the chief minister of Maharashtra, he had given reservation to the Maratha community. The allegations of Jarange against Fadnavis are baseless, and there is no truth in such claims. Whatever decision we take, we do it as a collective effort,” said Shinde.

Jarange has been demanding the implementation of the state government’s ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) notification to grant Marathas reservation under the OBC category. He wants Kunbi certificates to be issued to all Marathas. Kunbis, an agrarian community, enjoy OBC status in the state.

(With PTI inputs)