Dalit man killed in Maharashtra's Nanded for celebrating Ambedkar birth anniversary; 7 held

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police on Saturday arrested seven people for allegedly killing a 24-year-old Dalit man for celebrating Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary, said police. The incident happened in Maharashtra's Bondhar Haveli village in Nanded district, two days ago. The deceased was identified as Akshay Bhalerao.

Bhalerao was passing by on Thursday evening when the accused were celebrating the wedding of a man from a so-called upper caste community and some of them were carrying swords, a police official said. After seeing Bhalerao and his brother Akash, one of the accused said "these people should be killed for celebrating Bhim Jayanti (Ambedkar's birth anniversary which falls on April 14) in the village," official said.

It led to a heated exchange during which Akshay Bhalerao was beaten up and stabbed to death, the official said. His brother was also beaten up. Akshay Bhalerao was taken to a nearby hospital but he was declared dead before admission.

An FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code for murder, attempt to murder, rioting and assault as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and seven accused were arrested, the official said. An investigation is on the case.

(With PTI inputs)