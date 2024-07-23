Cheating case 2013: Non-bailable warrant against Manoj Jarange who is on hunger strike over quota demand

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarang

A court here on Tuesday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, who has been on indefinite hunger strike over the quota demand. The warrant was issued in connection with a 2013 cheating case after he failed to appear before the court.

Jarange launched a fresh indefinite hunger strike against the Maharashtra government on since July 20 at his village in Jalna district.

He had appeared before the court on May 31 after an NBW was issued against him. The court then cancelled the NBW but imposed a penalty of Rs 500 on him.

"A hearing was scheduled today before the judicial magistrate here in the case, but as Jaranage is currently on hunger strike, he could not be present," Jarange's lawyer Harshad Nimbalkar said.

"We will have him appear before the court and get the NBW cancelled," he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against Jarange and two others in 2013.

What is the case against Jarange?

Jarange and co-accused had in 2012 approached the complainant, who stages plays on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, for six shows of "Shambhuraje" in Jalna district and offered him Rs 30 lakh.

While Rs 16 lakh was paid, there was some dispute over the remaining money, leading to a complaint. The court then ordered the police to register a case.

"Jarange had secured anticipatory (pre-arrest) bail in the case in 2013. The police filed a chargesheet but no summons was issued to Jarange. The court took cognisance of the case in January 2024 and issued two summons to him," Nimbalkar said.

(With PTI inputs)

