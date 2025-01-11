Fire breaks out in hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals showing thick smoke emerging out from the hotel.

A fire broke out in a hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Saturday, the police said. However, there is no report of injuries at present, an official informed. The blaze broke out in Rangoon Zaika Hotel on the arterial LBS Marg at 9:05 pm and four fire engines and four water tankers have been deployed for the dousing operation, he said.

"It is a level one (less intensity) fire. There are no reports of injuries as of now. Civic officials, police, and power supply personnel are at the site to monitor the operation to douse the fire," the official stated.

Godown fire in Mumbai's Reay Road

Last week, four people were injured, including one critically, in a fire at a godown in Mumbai's Reay Road area, civic officials said. The incident took place near Hariyali Gate in Darukhana at around 3:25pm, an official said.

"Public shifted the four injured persons to JJ Hospital in Byculla in private vehicles before fire brigade personnel arrived at the site. The condition of one of them, identified as 40-year-old Rajendra Prasad, is critical. The other three are stable as per doctors," he said.

"The blaze, which was confined to electrical wiring and installations, scrap materials and an empty LPG cylinder, was doused in 45 minutes after three fire engines and three water tankers were deployed. A probe is on to ascertain the cause of fire," the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)