Bombay Stock Exchange receives bomb threat, case filed in Mumbai According to information received from the police, this threat was given through an email on the official website of the BSE.

Mumbai:

The Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday received bomb threat. Soon after the information was received, the bomb squad reached the spot and started the search operation. In this regard, a case was filed at Ramabai Marg police station in Mumbai. However, police said nothing suspicious found so far.

Since the office was closed on Sunday, the complainant came to know about this on Monday and contacted the police in the evening.

It was written in the mail that 4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the Feroze Tower building of Bombay Stock Exchange and they will explode at 3 pm.

In this case, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of the BNS.

According to information received from the police, this is a hoax mail, and the accused had sent such mails earlier as well.