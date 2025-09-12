Bombay High Court receives bomb threat via e-mail, search underway The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises on Friday.

Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises on Friday. Following this, judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were promptly asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure. Notably, this came hours after a similar bomb threat mail was sent to the Delhi High Court, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Advocate Mangala Waghe said, "The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today, so the premises have been vacated and police are investigating." Another lawyer added, "Police asked us to leave, saying there was a bomb threat rumour and that it was as per the order of the Chief Justice."