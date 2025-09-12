Advertisement
Bombay High Court receives bomb threat via e-mail, search underway

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises on Friday.

Image Source : PTI
Reported ByRajesh Kumar  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises on Friday. Following this, judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors were promptly asked to vacate the premises as a precautionary measure. Notably, this came hours after a similar bomb threat mail was sent to the Delhi High Court, which later turned out to be a hoax. 

Advocate Mangala Waghe said, "The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today, so the premises have been vacated and police are investigating." Another lawyer added, "Police asked us to leave, saying there was a bomb threat rumour and that it was as per the order of the Chief Justice."

