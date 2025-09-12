Bomb threat to Delhi High Court: Judges, lawyers evacuate premises; investigation underway A series of bomb threat emails targeting Delhi’s High Court, CM Secretariat, medical college, and schools prompted widespread evacuations and heightened security, with investigations ongoing despite no explosives found.

New Delhi:

The bomb threat received by the Delhi High Court on Friday morning, which led to the evacuation of judges, lawyers, and staff, has been declared a hoax by the Delhi Police. Although the email mentioned only a generic reference to a “court,” it caused widespread panic and forced the suspension of proceedings.

Security agencies, including bomb squads, conducted a thorough search of the premises and found no suspicious items or explosives. Authorities have confirmed that nothing threatening was discovered, and cyber teams are now investigating the origin of the email. The incident is being treated with utmost seriousness amid a recent surge in similar hoax threats across Delhi institutions.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Bomb threat

Bomb threat emails target CM Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College

On Tuesday, a similar bomb threat email targeted the Delhi Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), prompting swift action from security agencies. Multiple fire tenders were dispatched as a precautionary measure after receiving a call about the threat, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). The Delhi Police deployed bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDT) at both locations to conduct anti-sabotage checks under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior police officers, including additional Deputy Commissioners of Police and area station officers, were present at the sites overseeing the security operations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Nidhin Valsan, assured the public that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of people present at both the CM Secretariat and MAMC. The cyber police station is investigating the origin and authenticity of the email, with preliminary findings suggesting it might have been intended for another state. Despite this, the threat is being treated with the highest seriousness.

Heightened vigilance amid rising hoax threats in schools and educational institutes

This recent wave of bomb threat emails is part of a disturbing trend, as schools and educational institutions across the city have also reported similar hoax threats in recent months. Security agencies have intensified their vigilance, recognizing the need to respond promptly and thoroughly to even unverified threats to avoid any potential harm or panic.

Police sources confirmed that multiple agencies, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police, and Special Cell, are coordinating their efforts to manage these security incidents. Sniffer dogs and technical teams are being used to scan premises, with strict control over entry and exit points during verification processes.

While many of these bomb threat emails have turned out to be hoaxes, officials emphasise that such threats must never be taken lightly. The heightened security response serves as a reminder of the continued challenges faced in maintaining public safety amid evolving threat scenarios.