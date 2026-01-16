Live BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Political stakes high as counting of votes to begin at 10 am across 23 centres BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am as the fate of around 1,700 candidates is on the line. A total of 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 election wards within the municipal limits.

Mumbai:

The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will begin today at 10.00 am across 23 designated counting centres in Mumbai. As per officials, the counting process will be conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure security, traffic management and maintenance of law and order. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, they said. The BMC elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 227 wards. It is considered India’s largest and richest municipal corporation, and winning a majority requires at least 114 seats. The elections attracted a large field of candidates. Around 1,700 candidates contested, comprising 879 women and 821 men. In terms of representation, a 25.27 per cent decline has been reported from the 2,275 candidates who participated in the February 2017 civic polls. The BJP contested 136 wards in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielded candidates in 89 wards. The alliance did not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and witnessed friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards.