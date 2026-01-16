The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls will begin today at 10.00 am across 23 designated counting centres in Mumbai. As per officials, the counting process will be conducted in strict compliance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with elaborate arrangements in place to ensure security, traffic management and maintenance of law and order. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, they said. The BMC elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 227 wards. It is considered India’s largest and richest municipal corporation, and winning a majority requires at least 114 seats. The elections attracted a large field of candidates. Around 1,700 candidates contested, comprising 879 women and 821 men. In terms of representation, a 25.27 per cent decline has been reported from the 2,275 candidates who participated in the February 2017 civic polls. The BJP contested 136 wards in the BMC, while the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielded candidates in 89 wards. The alliance did not put up candidates in wards 145, 167, 211, and 212, and witnessed friendly contests in wards 34, 173, and 225. On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT) contested 164 wards, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) 52 wards, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 12 wards.
7:14 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
Exit polls indicate a likely victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Almost all exit polls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have predicted a clear win for the BJP–Shiv Sena alliance. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are projected to face a setback. The final results will be declared by today evening.
7:10 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
Change in counting process may delay BMC results today
The BMC vote counting process is expected to run slower this time, as unlike 2017, the city will follow a phased method instead of starting the count for all 227 wards at once. Once the counting begins at 10 am, only 46 wards will be taken up initially. According to officials, this change in procedure means that early trends for all 227 seats will not be available immediately after the counting begins.
7:03 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
Where to watch the BMC Election Results 2026?
Live updates will be available on the Election Commission's official website: https://www.mcgm.gov.in. In addition, continuous updates, seat trends and detailed result coverage for the BMC and other municipal corporations of Maharashtra can be viewed on https://www.indiatvnews.com/. The counting of votes will begin at 10 am.
6:59 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Elections Results 2026 LIVE: Voter demographics and participation
Over 1.03 crore citizens were eligible to vote in the BMC elections, including 55.16 lakh male voters, 48.26 lakh female voters, and 1,099 others. Approximately 1,700 candidates contested for 227 seats.
6:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC battle erupted into multi-front political war
In the BMC polls, the two factions of Shiv Sena went head-to-head, each appealing to largely the same voter base. Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena entered the fray alongside its ally, the ruling BJP. In contrast, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) contested independently, without Congress backing. Adding to the complexity, both the NCP and the NCP (Sharad Chandra Pawar) took on the BJP, even though Ajit Pawar's NCP remains a part of the State government with the saffron party.
6:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Election 2026: List of ward-wise candidates of BJP, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena-UBT, MNS, Congress
Mumbai will choose a new civic leadership as results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are set to be declared today. A total of 227 corporator seats are up for grabs in the BMC. Out of the total 227 seats, around 92 fall under the General category, where no reservation applies. These wards are spread across South Mumbai, the Western suburbs and parts of Central Mumbai. Due to their location and voter profile, these areas are expected to witness close and high-profile contests.
Click here to check the full list of candidates for the BMC Elections 2026
6:46 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
First BMC polls post-2022 Sena split set stage for power shift
Maharashtra witnessed first BMC polls since the 2022 split in the Shiv Sena when Eknath Shinde, now Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, broke away with a majority of the party's MLAs and allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become the Chief Minister in 2022. The undivided Shiv Sena held sway over India's richest civic body for 25 years (1997-2022).
6:43 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
Why BMC elections faced significant delays?
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections were pushed back repeatedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, legal interventions by the Supreme Court on OBC reservation norms and complications arising from ward delimitation. The previous civic polls took place in 2017 and the corporators' term officially ended on March 7, 2022. With the subsequent elections could not to be conducted as scheduled, the BMC has since been functioning under an appointed administrator.
6:38 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Elections Results 2026: Political stakes high
The 2026 BMC elections turned into a high-stakes political contest. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is eyeing a stronger hold over Mumbai's civic politics buoyed by the Mahayuti's impressive showing in last year's assembly elections. On the other side, the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, are aiming to rebuild their political clout after the Shiv Sena split in 2022.
6:34 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Election Results: Traffic, media and access control arrangements
As per officials, traffic management plans and designated parking zones have been created near all counting venues. Separate enclosures have been reserved for media personnel to ensure smooth coverage. Entry inside the counting premises will be strictly regulated, officials said. Only authorised candidates, their approved representatives and accredited media persons with official identity cards issued by the Election Department will be allowed access. Authorities urged all political parties, media and stakeholders to follow every instruction issued by the Maharashtra State Election Commission.
6:32 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
Staff deployment and technical setup for BMC Election Results
For the counting day, as many as 2,299 personnel have been mobilised, including 759 supervisors, 770 assistants and 770 Class IV employees. The BMC confirmed that all staff members have undergone prior training to avoid procedural lapses. The layout of counting halls, table arrangements, CCTV monitoring, fire safety protocols and medical support have been finalised. A computerised system will tabulate and declare results to maintain complete accuracy and transparency.
6:27 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Election Results LIVE: 23 Returning Officers appointed for 227 wards
According to the BMC, 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 municipal wards. Each officer will oversee strong rooms and counting venues that have already received clearance from the Public Works Department and the Mumbai Police. Officials emphasised that all arrangements have been meticulously vetted to prevent any disruption on the day of counting. Municipal Commissioner and District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani reiterated that “all necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the counting process is transparent, smooth and completed within the stipulated time.
6:23 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
BMC Election Results LIVE: Mumbai gears up for high-security counting today
The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections (BMC) will kick off today at 10 am across 23 authorised centres in the city. The administration has put in place an extensive framework to ensure that the entire process runs smoothly, safely and strictly in line with the Election Commission of India guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct.
