Maharashtra: Anant Ambani meets Uddhav Thackeray, CM Shinde at midnight, sparks speculations ahead of polls

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, made a surprise visit to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence to meet him at midnight on Tuesday. Following the meeting with Thackeray, he met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Notably, Anant Ambani's meeting with the leaders came during Uinon Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state, heightening political intrigue ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are set to be held later this year. This series of high-profile meetings has added to the speculation surrounding potential political alignments and strategies ahead of the elections.

Anant Ambani meeting with Thackeray and Shinde

Notably, on Tuesday night around 11 pm, Anant Ambani made a surprise visit to Matoshree, the residence of Thackeray to meet. At around 1 am, he went to Varsha Bungalow to meet Chief Minister Shinde.



After Ambani's meeting with Thackeray and then Shinde, political speculations are rife in Maharashtra as to whether any new political equation can be formed before or after the elections. However, it is also being said that Anant Ambani must have met CM Shinde regarding some of his projects. While, he has family relations with Uddhav Thackeray, so this meeting must have happened for this reason. Nonetheless, these late-night meetings have ignited political discussions and intensified the political atmosphere in the state.

Ajit Pawar met Amit Shah

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met Amit Shah. However, there is no information yet about what was discussed in the meeting between the two. But it is being said that this meeting has taken place in the backdrop of differences arising regarding the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar.

Let us tell you that the leaders of Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have always been critical of NCP Ajit. The three allies of the Mahayuti have not yet divided the seats for the 228-member assembly elections, which is expected to be held next month.

On the night of September 24, Shah also met Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

