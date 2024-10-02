NCP MP miraculously escape Pune helicopter crash: 'Was supposed to board same chopper'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Sunil Tatkare addresses the media, in Mumbai

A helicopter meant to ferry NCP leader Sunil Tatkare from Mumbai to Pune tragically crashed in Pune's Bawdhan on Wednesday. The helicopter, owned by Heritage Aviation, was on its way to Tatkare when the crash occurred. The NCP MP had flown by helicopter the day before to campaign.

"The chopper was booked for our election campaign by the party. Yesterday, I travelled on the same chopper...I was supposed to go to Raigad. Unfortunately, this incident happened," said NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare.

Three people have died in a fatal crash

The helicopter crashed shortly after it took off from the Oxford Golf Club helicopter, killing all three on board: Captain Pillai and Captain Paramjit Singh, two pilots and Pritam Bhardwaj, an engineer. Authorities said the helicopter's engine blew and sparked the fire, creating a catastrophic explosion.

Investigation continues

While the exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined, preliminary reports suggest that bad weather and low visibility may have contributed. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause. Emergency services, including ambulance and fire crews, were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

Helicopter crash in Pune kills 3

Two pilots and an engineer tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Pune on Wednesday morning. The helicopter, belonging to Delhi-based Heritage Aviation, crashed shortly after taking off from the helipad of the Oxford county golf course. The chopper, which was on its way to Juhu in Mumbai, crashed near the hills in the Bawdhan area around 7:40 am and caught fire.

Accident information

Police and firefighters responded immediately to the crash site. Confirming the death, Pimpri Chinchwad superintendent of police Vinayakumar Choubey said, "Three persons died in the helicopter accident. Our teams and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot."

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Fire Officer Anil Dimle said.

Probable cause under investigation

While preliminary reports suggested that foggy conditions may have contributed to the crash, a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed the accident and identified the helicopter is an Agusta

The NCP leader was flying in a helicopter

Cooling the events, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare revealed that he had flown in the same helicopter on Wednesday to travel from Mumbai to Raigad. Expressing his sadness, Tatkare said, "I am deeply saddened by the incident. The team took the helicopter and I went to Parli in Beed district the same day."

The flames have been extinguished by firefighters and hydrants and authorities are searching

