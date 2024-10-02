Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Sharad Pawar faction moves Supreme Court to block Ajit Pawar from using "Clock" election symbol

Sharad Pawar urged the court to direct Ajit Pawar to seek a new symbol from the Election Commission until the SC resolves his appeal against the ECI's decision to recognise Ajit’s faction as the official NCP.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee New Delhi Published on: October 02, 2024 17:29 IST
The dispute between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar over the NCP's 'Clock' symbol has intensified, with Sharad Pawar filing a new application in the Supreme Court.

In a significant development within Maharashtra's political landscape, the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to prevent the Ajit Pawar faction from using the "Clock" election symbol in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Sharad Pawar faction contends that the Ajit Pawar group should be assigned a new symbol for the elections, citing confusion among voters during the recent Lok Sabha elections, where Ajit Pawar contested under the "Clock" symbol. They argue that this has led to difficulties for voters in distinguishing between the two factions, creating uncertainty over which group represents the true NCP.

In their petition, the Sharad Pawar faction emphasises the need for clarity and fairness in the electoral process. They assert that until the Supreme Court renders a decision on their petition regarding the election symbol matter, the Ajit Pawar faction should be allotted a different symbol to avoid further confusion.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the Sharad Pawar faction's petition on October 15, a date that could significantly impact the upcoming elections and the ongoing power struggle within the party. As tensions rise, both factions are preparing for the implications of this legal battle on their electoral prospects.

