Alphonso mangoes available on EMI now; Pune trader offering eat now, pay later scheme

Pune: One can buy iPhone, laptops, fridge and other electronic gadgets on EMIs. Why not mangoes? Yes, one such scheme is here for you to enjoy your most loved, tastiest and amazing Alphonso mangoes this summer without worrying about the money. Isn't it wonderful news to all the mango lovers?

Alphonso, which is considered the king of all types of mangoes, are loved and eaten by many people all across the world but they are not affordable to everyone. But the good news is that a trader in Maharashtra’s Pune district is offering Alphonso mangoes on EMIs and you can relish the taste of it without worrying about the cost of it.

Alphonso mangoes, also known as Hapus, are world-famous for their unique taste, aroma and superior quality. Due to its exquisite taste and high demand, Alphonso occupies a premium position among different varieties of mangoes. The price of Alphonso mangoes is significantly high compared to other varieties. Alphonso mangoes are grown in the Southern region of Maharashtra's Devgad and Ratnagiri, the Konkan region.

Mangoes on EMI

Maharahstra-based Gaurav Sanas who runs Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products in Pune told PTI, “If refrigerators and air-conditioners can be purchased on installments, why not mangoes?” Alphonso are currently being sold at Rs 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market.

Sanas claimed his family's outlet is the first to sell mangos on EMI in the whole country. "The prices are always very high at the start of the season. We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone can afford mangoes as well," he said.

How to buy mangoes on EMI

The procedure for buying the fruit at his outlet on EMI is similar to buying mobile phones on installments. The customer needs to use a credit card and the purchase amount is converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months. "But the scheme is available for a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000,” Sanas said adding four consumers had availed of the scheme so far.

He further said that the scheme of giving mangoes on EMI started because people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. "After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI, in order to bring back the customers. They can get it on EMI through credit cards and debit cards. The price of mangoes at my shop ranges between Rs 600-1300 per dozen," Gaurav Sanas, the mango seller, told news agency ANI.

The markets were crippled in the last two-three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, this year, mango sellers are eyeing better returns.

(With agencies input)

