Mango recipe: Prepare the beloved summer snack aam papad at home

Mangoes are rightfully referred to as the "king of fruits." The favourite summertime delicacy has abundant nutritional content. This delectable fruit has a lot to offer as well: in addition to being high in vitamin C, mangoes also include a number of other vitamins and minerals. In India, mangoes are known by different names in different regions, such as Hapus, Ratnagiri, and Alphonso from Maharashtra, Dasheri and Chausa from Uttar Pradesh, Himsagar from West Bengal, and Fajli and Gulab Khaas from Bihar.

Aam papad is a wonderful and fine summertime snack that can be created at home quickly and easily. It is a small, thinly sliced dish with a sweet and sour flavour. It is a popular Indian mango pulp-based snack consumed by Indians to aid in digestion. It provides a lot of health benefits, such as keeping the gut healthy and preventing constipation. Also known as Mamidi Tandra, Amawat, Aamsotto, Mambla, Maanga Thera, and Aam Papad, it was once the most popular candy among children in the 1990s. The recipe for the beloved summer snack aam papad, which only requires a few ingredients, is mentioned below.



Ingredients

3 mangoes

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon amchur powder

1/2 tsp jeera powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala



Method

1. Slice three mangoes into three equal pieces.

2. Blend the mango slices into a puree and pour it into a bowl.

3. Add one teaspoon each of salt, amchur powder, jeera powder, and red chilli powder. Combine everything thoroughly. Add 1 tsp of chaat masala.

4. Grab a tray, place a silicon mat on top of it, and evenly spread the puree.

5. Leave for three hours at 100 degrees C in the oven.

6. Peel and cut it into strips.

Aam papad contains no artificial flavourings and is created from actual fruit pulp. Try this simple recipe at home today!

