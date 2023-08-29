Should I break lock of gate, asks Uma Bharti after being denied to enter Someshwar Dham Shiva temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Uma Bharti returned disappointed from the fort

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti was stopped from entering into the Someshwar Dham Shiva temple located inside Raisen fort, in Raisen on Monday. She returned disappointed from the fort where she had gone to offer ‘Ganga Jal’ at the historic Shiva temple on the occasion of the last ‘Sawan Somwar’.

Bharti got angry on the decision of the administration and she came back after offering 'Ganga Jal' at the gate of the fort.

"It is unfortunate. Despite, we have a government at the Centre and in the state, I was stopped," she said.

Would it be appropriate if I broke the lock of the gate, Bharti asked.

Accusing the administration, Bharti said she had already informed the administration about her plan to offer 'Ganga Jal' in the temple on the occasion of the last Monday of Sawan.

"The assurance was given to me by the Central Archaeological Department, Central and State authorities on Ram Navami. It was promised that the gates of the temple would be opened on the last Monday of Sawan. But, every time I go back from here dissappointed.

Bharti further said that though she spoke to many people in the authorities, nothing happened, today again she was stopped.

About Someshwar Dham temple

There is a temple on the premises of this fort, which opens only on the day of Shivratri in a year. For the rest 364 days it remains locked. The surrounding devotees have faith in Someshwar Dham temple. The temple came under the Archaeological Department, it was locked. In 1974, the people of the city agitated for the opening of the temple and the consecration of the Shivling located here. At that time, the then Chief Minister Prakashchandra Sethi personally came and got the Shivling consecrated on Mahashivratri. Since then the locks of the temple are opened for devotees on every Mahashivratri and a huge fair is also held here.

(Report by Ambuj Maheshwari)

